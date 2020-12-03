John Wall thanks DC for after a decade in a Wizards’ jersey

After weeks of rumors that John Wall wanted out of the District, one of the most iconic players in Washington Wizards’ history was finally moved off the roster Wednesday night.

The five-time NBA all-star – who ranked No. 4 on the Wizards’ all-time scoring list – will be accompanied by a first-round draft pick on his way to Houston, in exchange for Russell Westbrook.

The former No. 1 draft pick and five-time NBA all-star didn’t wait long to thank the fans he’s given so many memories to.

“Where do I even begin? Ten years is a long time to think back on. I came to D.C. as a skinny 19-year-old with big dreams and goals. You embraced me and my family with open arms. You rocked with me from day one until now,” the former Kentucky Wildcat said via Twitter early Thursday afternoon.

Wall leaves the District as the Wizards all-time leader in assists, and as the No. 4 all-time scoring leader.

The Wizards posted a thank you of their own via Instagram.