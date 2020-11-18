Wizards select Israeli player Deni Avdija with the 9th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft

article

The Washington Wizards have picked Israeli player Deni Avdija with ninth pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Avdija is the highest Israeli pick in NBA draft history.

He is a two-time Israeli League champion, last playing for Maccabi Tel Aviv.

He became the club's youngest player when he joined in 2017.

Avdija also helped Israel win the FIBA U-20 European Championships in 2018 and 2019.

Multiple outlets initially projected Avdija as a top-five prospect.

A 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward, Avdilja averaged 12.9 points per game and 6.3 rebounds during his final season with Maccabi Tel Aviv.

