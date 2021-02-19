Wizards guard Bradley Beal named NBA All-Star starter

Washington Wizards star guard and current NBA scoring leader Bradley Beal has been named to the starting All-Star team for the first time in his career.

READ MORE: Bradley Beal outduels ex-teammate John Wall, Wizards top Rockets 131-119

Although Beal has made three teams – he’s never before been a starter. The former Florida Gator was famously snubbed by All-Star voters last year.

Beal – who’s currently on top of the league’s leaders, scoring 32.8 points per game – tallied nearly 3.5 million fan votes, the most among Eastern Conference guards.

READ MORE: Beal on historic scoring streak as Wizards beat the Heat in Miami

He finished first among guards in the media and player voting.

"It is truly an honor to be selected to start in the All-Star game for the first time in my career. I want to thank the fans, media and players for selecting me to represent the Wizards organization during the All-Star festivities in Atlanta. I also want to thank my teammates, coaches, the entire organization, and our fans who are still supporting us through this unprecedented season," he said.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news and weather

The NBA All-Star game is scheduled for March 7 in Atlanta.



