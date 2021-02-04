Beal on historic scoring streak as Wizards beat the Heat in Miami

Say this much for the Washington Wizards: They’re resilient.

Bradley Beal scored 32 points and the Wizards rallied from a 13-point, second-half deficit to beat the freefalling Heat 103-100 on Wednesday night.

Beal has scored at least 25 points in all of his 17 games this season, the fifth player to start a season on such a streak and the first since Rick Barry did it in 25 straight to begin the 1966-67 campaign.

Beal’s 15th point on Wednesday gave him 12,000 for his Washington career. He became the second player to score that many for the franchise, joining only Elvin Hayes (15,551). Beal is also the 21st player in NBA history with 40 consecutive games of at least 20 points.

The Wizards — who had their season suspended for nearly two weeks because of virus issues in January — held Miami to 32 points in the game’s final 23 minutes.

"We’ve gone through a lot. ... We fought and we kept fighting," Wizards coach Scott Brooks said. "And that’s what we’re going to do. We’re not happy with our win total. We’re going to keep competing."

The Wizards were without Russell Westbrook, who has yet to play the second game in a back-to-back this season.

The teams meet again Friday in Miami.