Today is your last chance to vote for Bradley Beal for NBA All-Star team starter - find out how

One year after being snubbed by NBA All-Star voters, Washington Wizards superstar Bradley Beal is leading all Eastern Conference guards for a start on the squad.

But time is running out for you to help get Beal – and Russell Westbrook – onto the team.

In addition, your vote will count twice today.

Beal is currently the leagues scoring leader with 33.1 points per game, while Westbrook is tied for number two in the league in assists with 9.4 per game.

Beal has been a human highlight reel for the struggling Wizards, whose roster was depleted for a long stretch of the season due to COVID-19 concerns.

Washington is currently 8-17 on the season.