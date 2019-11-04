Aerial photo shows sea of red during Washington Nationals World Series parade in DC

article

How cool is this! The U.S. Park Police tweeted out an aerial photo taken during the Washington Nationals' World Series victory parade on Saturday that gives a good look at the size of the crowd.

The photo looking, down Constitution Avenue toward the U.S. Capitol, shows a sea of red packed along the parade route.

Tens of thousands of fans celebrated the team’s victory on Saturday. The Nationals won their first World Series title in franchise history by defeating the Houston Astros in Game 7.

