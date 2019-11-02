Expand / Collapse search

Love is in the air at the Nationals championship parade

Washington, D.C.
One future groom couldn't wait till the start of the parade to pop the question. ( Twitter/@KG_Dowd )

WASHINGTON - The Washington Nationals World Series championship parade hasn't even started yet, but one couple is already engaged. 

Local couple celebrates engagement with FOX 5

A local couple celebrated at the Nationals victory parade with an engagement! Jefferson Payne got down on one knee and asked his love of four years, Alyssa Hannah, to marry him! They joined us in-studio with more on the parade proposal!

A bystander shot this video of the proposal Saturday afternoon downtown:

Fox 5 is working to catch up with the future betrothed. You can catch full coverage of the parade starting at 2 p.m. on Fox 5. 

