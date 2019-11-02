Love is in the air at the Nationals championship parade

article

The Washington Nationals World Series championship parade hasn't even started yet, but one couple is already engaged.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news and weather

A bystander shot this video of the proposal Saturday afternoon downtown:

Fox 5 is working to catch up with the future betrothed. You can catch full coverage of the parade starting at 2 p.m. on Fox 5.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 Weather app for weather alerts on-the-go