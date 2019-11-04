‘District of Champions:’ Nationals take honorary Zamboni ride at Caps game

article

The Washington Nationals are still taking victory laps in the wake of their historic World Series Championship win last week – and last night they had a chance to do it in style, riding the Zamboni at the Washington Capitals game.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

The Nationals showed up in Capitals jerseys and hoisted the Commissioners Trophy for the fans of D.C.

The Capitals 2018 Stanley Cup victory kicked off three championships for the District.

The Washington Mystics won the WNBA championship in 2019 too, followed by the Washington Nationals.

The Capitals defeated the Calgary Flames 4-2 on Sunday.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC Weather app for local weather alerts