Rambling and Gambling: NFL QB Betrayal Index with Mike Sando + Player Prop Popularity with David Purdum

First up, The Athletic’s Mike Sando joins Josh to talk about the NFL QB Betrayal Index, his training camp tour and surprise teams that could win the Super Bowl.

Then, fan-favorite David Purdum of ESPN is back to explain why player props are expected to overtake point spreads as the most popular way to bet on the NFL.

MORE EPISODES of "Rambling and Gambling with Josh Rosenthal" HERE.

Follow FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal:

Twitter: @JoshRosenthalTV

Instagram: @joshrosenthaltv

Facebook: Josh Rosenthal