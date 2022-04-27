Rambling and Gambling: NFL Draft Preview with Sheil Kapadia
The Athletic’s Sheil Kapadia joins Josh to talk best bets for the upcoming NFL Draft.
Includes plus-money bets on 1st QB off the board and #1 overall pick.
Also, another rendition of Cash or Trash, and the team that’s not currently being talked about as a favorite to win next year’s Super Bowl but should be.
