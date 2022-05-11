Rambling and Gambling: NBA Playoffs, Circa Sports and How Many Miles Will Your Favorite NFL Team Travel?

First, Josh is joined by R&G fan-favorite Raheem Palmer to talk NBA playoffs and Canelo’s big loss.

Then, Circa Sports’ Matt Metcalf hops on to explain why sharp gamblers love his sportsbook.

And finally, Bill Speros of Bookies.com and the Boston Herald breaks down how many miles each NFL team will have to travel this upcoming season.

