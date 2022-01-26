I Still Have a Keycard: Josh Rosenthal

FOX Reporter Josh Rosenthal talks family, dad fails, and gambling!

Oh yeah, and how to be a great journalist too.

Josh shares his story of growing up in the DMV and now working for a station in his hometown. What's his biggest fear as a journalist in this current media climate, and how he hopes to change people's perception of the media.

Plus, why he started his 'Rambling and Gambling' podcast.

DC podcast host and FOX 5 DC contributor Sarah Fraser shows you a different side of the reporters and anchors you know from TV in 'I Still Have a Keycard.'