I Still Have a Keycard: Josh Rosenthal

Published 
Updated 11:01AM
FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal talks I Still Have a Keycard podcast episode

Josh Rosenthal was the latest FOX 5 DC member to be featured on the I Still Have a Keycard podcast and he joins host Sarah Fraser on Good Day DC to give a preview.

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - FOX Reporter Josh Rosenthal talks family, dad fails, and gambling! 

Oh yeah, and how to be a great journalist too. 

Josh shares his story of growing up in the DMV and now working for a station in his hometown. What's his biggest fear as a journalist in this current media climate, and how he hopes to change people's perception of the media. 

Plus, why he started his 'Rambling and Gambling' podcast.

DC podcast host and FOX 5 DC contributor Sarah Fraser shows you a different side of the reporters and anchors you know from TV in 'I Still Have a Keycard.' 