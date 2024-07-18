"You have to leave room for the divine to reside" Colman Domingo talks new film 'Sing Sing'

Oscar nominated actor Colman Domingo and film director Greg Kwedar stopped by the FOX 5 studio and detailed their new film ‘Sing Sing.’

Our FOX 5's Marissa Mitchell and Kevin McCarthy sat down with the pair to take a deeper dive into the film.

The film is based on the true story of a group of men who are incarcerated and find purpose by acting in a theatre group which is apart part of an arts rehabilitation program.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 16: Actor Colman Domingo takes a "selfie" with the crowd during the Chicago International Film Festival's Artistic Achievement Award at Gene Siskel Film Center on July 16, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)

Marissa asks Domingo to finish a phrase that asks what is needed to effectively portray someone on film. His response "empathy."

"I think I have empathy for the heroes and villains that I play….I don't judge the characters. If anything, I'm very curious about the character and I want to find out what makes them tick. i want to find them at a very human level."

Domingo plays a writer who is imprisoned at Sing Sing and finds a new purpose after joining the prison arts rehabilitation program. Kevin asks him in his world as an actor what is the fine prime that is added to his performances that we may not be seeing.

"You have to leave room for the divine to reside." The star states that, despite studying and rehearsing, it is important to be open and leave room. "You have to leave room for that magic."