2 pedestrians injured in hit-and-run crash following apparent road rage incident

Two pedestrians were injured in what appeared to be a road rage incident in Arlington Thursday night.

What we know:

According to police, the call for service came in just after 7:15 p.m.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of N. Glebe Road for a report of a car crash with injuries.

Police say the preliminary investigation indicates that two driver — both men — got into a verbal dispute, and the victim got out of his car.

The suspect then hit the man with his vehicle before striking another uninvolved pedestrian who was just walking in the area. The driver then fled the scene.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Officials say their injuries are non-life threatening.

Search for driver underway:

Part of N. Glebe Road had to be closed down as police investigated. It has since reopened.

Despite gathering evidence, police do not have an exact description of the SUV that struck the victims, or a description of that driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Arlington Police Department.