Trump signs executive order to reclassify marijuana as less dangerous drug

The Brief Trump signed an executive order Thursday to reclassify marijuana to Schedule III. The change would ease federal restrictions but not legalize it nationwide. Experts say it could cut costs for businesses and expand medical use.



President Donald Trump Thursday signed an executive order that would move marijuana out of its current Schedule I classification.

Reclassifying the drug by the Drug Enforcement Administration does not legalize marijuana nationwide, but it could change how the drug is regulated and reduce a hefty tax burden on the cannabis industry.

What we know:

Marijuana is currently listed as a Schedule I drug, alongside heroin and LSD, meaning it is considered highly dangerous, illegal under federal law and not recognized for medical use.

Moving it to Schedule III places marijuana in the same category as Tylenol with codeine or anabolic steroids, allowing accepted medical use and a lower potential for abuse while keeping it regulated.

Experts say the shift could save cannabis businesses money by allowing them to claim standard tax deductions, enable physicians to recommend medical marijuana, reduce certain criminal penalties and expand federal research.

In Washington, D.C., some believe the change could nullify the Harris Rider’s Schedule I language, though lawmakers are still looking into whether other provisions would continue to block a regulated recreational market.

Some Republicans have spoken out in opposition to any changes and urged Trump to maintain current standards.