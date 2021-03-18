Woodbridge peeper reportedly used drone to spy on teen, cops say

article

A Woodbridge peeping tom allegedly used a drone to spy on an 18-year-old girl in her room – and Prince William County police are looking for him.

According to police, the teen was getting dressed in her home on Tumbling Brook Lane when she spotted the drone with a camera mounted on it outside her window.

When she looked out the window, she reportedly saw a man holding a controller for the device near a home on Rainbow Court.

The suspect ran away, and the drone soon also flew off.

The victim told police she’s seen a man wearing similar clothing in the area before.

She described the suspect as a white male, around 35 years old, who stands about 6-foot and weighs around 230 pounds.

During the incident, he was wearing a black baseball cap with a white logo on the front, and a dark colored jacket.