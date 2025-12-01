Winter weather preparations underway across DMV

The Brief Roads are being treated across the DMV as winter weather is expected to hit Tuesday morning. A mix of rain and snow will move in overnight Monday, potentially creating a messy commute. Officials are urging drivers to be cautious.



Plow trucks are on standby ahead of an early round of winter weather that could impact the commute Tuesday morning.

Crews have been out on the roads preparing across the DMV for a possible wintry mix.

What we know:

In northern Loudoun County, they're expecting sleet and rain. This first round of icy precipitation this season is expected to move in overnight Monday into Tuesday morning — just in time for the morning commute.

The roads there have been fully treated in hopes of making the morning commute safer for everyone.

"I saw that. I was surprised. They’re right on top of it," Leesburg resident Tony Fasolo said. "Usually, they’re in good shape around here."

Fasolo has called Leesburg home for over 30 years, so he’s used to the winter weather preps.

What they're saying:

While the roadways across the region are treated, Virginia’s Department of Transportation is urging drivers to limit travel while the wintry mix is occurring.

The storm is expected to start with snow before becoming a wintry mix and then rain.

Snow, sleet and freezing rain are likely.

VDOT says it’s pretreating interstates, primary and high-volume secondary roadways with salt brine and will be mobilizing tonight to be "staged and ready for winter weather.

Maryland’s Department of Transportation’s State Highway Administration is echoing the same game plan ahead of tonight.

"We have up to 2,300 pieces of equipment that we can use. That won’t be necessary. We do work in shifts — 12 on and 12 off," said Deputy Director Charlie Gischlar with the Office of Communications for the Maryland State Highway. "It’s been a couple of mild winters. Of course, last year we did."

He says their "snow team" will be on standby beginning at 11 p.m. to address any potentially icy conditions.

Reminders! :



Neighborhood streets are typically not pre-treated.

Bridges, ramps and overpasses freeze first.