Winter storm warning: Up to a foot of snow possible in parts of Maryland, Virginia

Parts of Maryland and Virginia could possibly see up to a foot of snow as a winter storm moves across the region Thursday into Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings for Garrett County in Maryland, Western Highland County in Virginia, and Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties in West Virginia. The warnings are in effect until Saturday morning.

Up to a foot of heavy snow could fall overnight, the NWS says. The weather agency says 12 to 18 inches are possible along the ridgetops.

"Some real deal snows out in the mountains out to the west," said FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes. "Before it wraps late Friday night, early Saturday morning, higher elevations out there. Maybe a foot of snow. Can you believe it?"

The NWS warns visibility along roadways may drop to below 1/4 mile at times due to falling and blowing snow. Whiteout conditions are expected and could make travel extremely difficult. The heaviest of the snow is likely on Thursday afternoon, and then again late Friday morning through Friday night. Strong winds and snow could also lead to downed trees and power outages.

In the immediate Washington, D.C. area, a few flurries are possible on Friday morning. Showers could linger into Friday before clearing out for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday should be pleasant and mostly sunny with highs in the 50s.

