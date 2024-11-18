DC Weather: Northeast winter storm may impact Thanksgiving travel plans

The Brief Early Thanksgiving travel plans could be impacted for millions as a powerful winter storm heads to the Northeast. Temperatures in the D.C. area are expected to drop end of this week, with a chance for strong winds and some wintry mix.



Before it's time to defrost the turkey, a frosty low-pressure system could stifle Thanksgiving travel plans in the region with freezing temperatures, strong winds and even snow.

A powerful winter storm has the potential to slam portions of the Northeast with accumulating snow, cold temperatures, strong winds and rain just as many people prepare to travel early for Thanksgiving.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, snowfall is possible across portions of the northern mid-Atlantic and interior Northeast from the end of the week into the weekend. However, forecasters said there's still substantial uncertainty about the amount of cold air available for snow.

This graphic shows the forecast snow totals this week. (FOX Weather)

There’s also the threat of lake-effect snow, but it will be hit-or-miss depending on how the low-pressure system tracks, according to the FOX Forecast Center. As it stands now, the air may be too warm to support lake-effect snow.

Meanwhile, the NOAA NWS Climate Prediction Center is in agreement, also saying the powerful storm system could possibly bring lake effect snowfall between Thursday and Friday, but ultimately, it all depends on the cold air.

"There is uncertainty in the magnitude of the cold air, which could impact precipitation type and snow totals for some locations," the agency said in a post on Facebook.

The D.C. area will see a warm start to the week ahead of a cold front that arrives late Wednesday, bringing with it colder temperatures and a chance for rain.

Thursday and Friday are expected to be windy with cold temperatures and a chance for showers. This is the best bet so far for a little wintry mix, with a chance for some ice or wet snowflakes as highest drop to the 30s and 40s for the area.

Precipitation will hit heavier in areas north of D.C., and could snarl air and road travel just as the Thanksgiving travel week gets underway.

This graphic shows the forecast rain totals in the Northeast. (FOX Weather)

FOX 5 DC's Mike Thomas predicts just 4-10" of total snowfall this winter – below average for the area.

"It’s a low range, and honestly one that a single decent snowstorm could topple," said Thomas. "One thing D.C. has never had though, at least not as far back as records go, is a snowless winter."

Areas to the west of D.C. and in the mountains will see more snow than in the surrounding metro area, but Thomas says the entire region will most likely see below-average snowfall.

"This year, I’m really struggling to find any solid indicator that good snow could be in our future. For those of you that do not like the snow, and I know there are many, all the signs seem to point towards our sixth straight year of below normal snowfall for the DC region," said Thomas.