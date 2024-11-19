Winter storm watch: Snow likely for parts of Virginia, Maryland

The first Winter Storm Watches of the season have been issued for parts of Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia ahead of a storm that could bring significant snow to the mountains west of the DMV.

According to the National Weather Service, snow could fall in parts of Garrett County in Maryland, Western Highland County in Virginia, and Western Grant, Western Mineral, and Western Pendleton Counties in West Virginia between Thursday afternoon and Saturday evening.

Total snow accumulations in those areas could reach between six and 12 inches with locally higher amounts along the ridgetops, NWS says. Heavy snowfall could make travel in those areas difficult, especially Friday and into the weekend.

Could there be a few snowflakes locally? FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says some of the computer models say yes.

"We’ll have to look out. Maybe it'll be cold enough we can get a few snow showers up in Hagerstown, Frederick, places like that early Friday morning," he said.

Elsewhere in the Northeast, the powerful storm has the potential to slam portions of the coast with accumulating snow, cold temperatures, strong winds and rain just as many people prepare to travel early for Thanksgiving.

In the meantime, in the D.C. region, scattered showers are expected in the area on Tuesday night. Showers are also possible on Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon. Highs in the low-to-mid-60s are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday before dropping to near 50 degrees on Thursday and Friday.