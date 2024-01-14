Winter Storm Forecast: 2-4" of snow possible for DC, Maryland, Virginia this week

A burst of snow showed up for many across the DMV Sunday morning as a snow squall made its way through our area — a precursor to the more significant snowfall expected Monday night into Tuesday.

The flakes came beginning around 9 a.m. Sunday and cleared out around 1 p.m. The rest of the day remained chilly in the lower 40s with wind gusts up to 45 mph.

Now, there are two more chances for snow coming over the next few days with light snow expected in D.C. and the region early Monday with a more significant, widespread event early Tuesday.

While the snow will generally remain light, it will stick to cold surfaces. The latest run of major weather models shows that the D.C. area is expected to see about 2-4" with some locally higher. School delays are likely on Tuesday as the snow could create dangerous road conditions.



It’s likely that the weather event will impact schools, causing delays for some.

An Arctic blast will cause temperatures to become dangerously cold throughout the beginning of the week — the coldest D.C. has seen since December of 2022.

Residents can expect a wind chill below 32 degrees and are advised to wear layers.

Montgomery County has activated a Hypothermia Alert for extreme cold beginning Saturday, January 13 at 3 p.m.

DC is also activating a Cold Weather Emergency beginning on Monday, Jan. 15 that is expected to stay in effect through Thursday, Jan.18.

Pre-treatment brine operations began at 6:00 a.m. on Sunday on all snow emergency routes and highways. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s Office also said the District’s snow team was deployed at 6:00 p.m. Sunday.