Winter weather advisory: DC snow forecast ahead of potential snowfall next week

The D.C.. region is expecting gusty winds and potential widespread snowfall heading into next week.

FOX 5’s Gwen Tolbart says the American Model gives the D.C. region the chance for snow early in the week. During Saturday's forecast, she adds the region can expect Artic Air to stay in place over the weekend along with heading into next week ahead of potential snow at the beginning of the week.

Tolbart adds the American Model gives the D.C. region the chance for snow, roughly an inch.

Montgomery County has activated a Hypothermia Alert for extreme cold beginning Saturday, January 13 at 3 p.m., said FOX 5's Jen Delgado. Residents can expect a wind chill below 32 degrees and are advised to wear layers.

"No major shifts with Tuesday," FOX 5's Mike Thomas posted Friday on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Models do still show a broad, light snow though, with 1"+ in some places. Ground will be plenty cold, but have to be careful as dry air could eat some if it’s too light."