Most of the Washington, D.C. region saw between two and four inches of accumulation from Monday into Tuesday after the first significant snowfall in about two years.

The snow fell for the better part of Monday afternoon along the Interstate 95 corridor. The intensity of the storm tapered off overnight, and by the early morning hours Tuesday, the area saw a mixing of snow and freezing rain.

READ MORE: DMV Winter 2023-2024 Outlook: Why we're expecting more snow, chance for blizzards in DC this winter

SCHOOL CLOSURES: DC, MARYLAND & VIRGINIA CLOSINGS AND DELAYS FOR TUESDAY, JANUARY 16

Cold temperatures and arctic air will make refreezing possible into the evening. FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says we can expect temperatures in parts of the area to drop into the single digits.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect in portions of D.C., central Maryland, and northern Virginia until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials caution those that must travel to keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in their vehicle in case of an emergency.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DC, Maryland, Virginia snow forecast: Cold temperatures, freezing rain as snow moves out of region

DC, Maryland & Virginia road conditions: Icy morning commute for drivers across DMV

Also, use caution on the first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery.

Highs Tuesday will be near 33 degrees with wind gusts as high as 29 mph.

All eyes on another chance of snow early Friday morning!