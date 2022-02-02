Will the Washington Commanders move to a new stadium?

The Washington Football Team officially has a new name: the Commanders. But that's not the only change on the horizon for the franchise.

Where the Commanders will be playing when the team's lease at FedEx Field expires in 2027 is the next big decision.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has said he wants the team to remain in the state while Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin says he supports a move to the Commonwealth.

In the same tweet D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser sent out on the team's name change, she also mentioned that she wants to see the team back in the District.

"We’ve talked for many years about the rightful home of the Washington Football Team, now the Washington Commanders. And we think that RFK is the perfect site," says Bowser.

RFK Stadium is owned by the federal government and leased to the District. That lease needs to be extended by Congress in order to give D.C. a better shot of being the home of the Commanders.

Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks says she would like to see the team stay in her county. She says millions are being spent on infrastructure and development in the area to help residents and hopefully keep the team.

"We’re making great investments around the stadium, and we hope that the Commanders will be a great part of that, and we’re planning for that to be the case, but we’re going to develop that area nonetheless for our residents, and we would be excited to have the Commanders to be a part of that," Alsobrooks says.

A few bills have been introduced in Virginia to create incentives to entice the Commanders to move to the Commonwealth.

What would the timeline be for a move to a new stadium? The Commanders' lease is up in five years and the newest NFL stadiums generally take between two and four years to build.