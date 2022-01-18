Talks to bring new Washington Football Team stadium to Virginia "very serious"

Could the Washington Football Team be building a stadium in the Commonwealth of Virginia?

The on-again, off-again talk is back on now that Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is urging lawmakers to push for a new stadium.

The Governor told the General Assembly Monday he wants Virginia's old Baseball Stadium Authority, created in 1992, to focus on building a football stadium.

FOX 5 spoke with Northern Virginia State Senator Jeremy McPike, who says legislators met with WFT officials last month and talks to bring a stadium to Virginia are "very serious."

"There are some locations under consideration, I can’t talk about specific sites, but certainly the existing station contract in Maryland is up in the next four years. And so they’ve got to start to make plans now, the construction of a stadium takes years and years," Sen. McPike (R-VA) told FOX 5.

There's been intense competition between Virginia, Maryland, and D.C. to land the new stadium.

FedEx Field is located in Prince George's County and the team's headquarters is in Ashburn, Virginia. Loudoun County, and Dale City, Prince William County have been mentioned as potential landing spots for the team as well.

FOX 5 asked the WFT to comment on this developing story today, however they did not. Next up for the franchise is their big day on Feb. 2 – when they plan to unveil their new name, and uniforms.

Virginia officials hope they'll display that new name on a new stadium in the Commonwealth.