Wild turkey spotted near Anacostia Metro Station in DC

Another wild turkey sighting has been reported in D.C. – this time it happened Wednesday near the Anacostia Metro Station.

Twitter user Vocalbeast1987 posted video showing the turkey running along a fenced area.

Since late last month, several reports have been made regarding wild turkeys in the Anacostia area. One report claims a wild turkey attacked hikers along the Anacostia Riverwalk Trail. A video posted online showed a turkey harassing bikers on the trail.

Fox sighting have also been on the rise across the D.C. region. Earlier this week a wild fox was blamed for entering the Smithsonian’s National Zoo flamingo habitat and killing 25 of the birds.