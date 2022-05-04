Fox sightings on the rise across DC region

If you feel like you’re seeing and hearing more wildlife lately, it is not your imagination.

The animals, especially foxes, are popping up in unexpected places. Videos and photos are being shared all across the D.C. region on apps like Nextdoor.

One family in Fairfax County sent FOX 5 videos of a fox den in their backyard. They say 12 fox kits (which are baby foxes) were born underneath their deck and the mom has made it her home for the past three years.

"It’s really exciting. It’s super cute. We love it," Michelle Nemeth said. "I have two little girls who are 5 ½ and 2 ½ so they love watching the foxes, and it’s super cute watching them."

FOX 5’s Sierra Fox spoke with the Director of City Wildlife, Jim Monsma, who says we will be seeing more and more animals – like beavers, deer, and coyotes – roaming among us in the city.

"What happened, we believe, is that when we started cutting down the woods and taking out the farms and putting in suburban developments, the animals got pushed further back until there was essentially nowhere left for them to run, and they had no choice, but to learn to adapt to live in suburbia," Monsma said. "They have learned to live here among us, and they have discovered that dumpsters provide great food and that there are abandoned houses to live in and once they learn to make this work, it works very well for them and their population just explodes."

Traci Tullius who lives near a wooded area in Springfield, Virginia posted photos of a fox taking a nap on her deck on social media. She often finds foxes sleeping or napping in her driveway.

There have been some serious incidents involving foxes in D.C., including the rabid one on Capitol Hill that had to be euthanized after biting several people, and just yesterday we reported on a wild fox breaking into the national zoo killing 25 flamingos and a duck.

Tullius says while that is sad she’s not worried about the foxes.

"To be fully honest, if I could bring one in the house, I would love to," she said. "I think my husband and cats would have other ideas about that, but they’re just so adorable. I have no issues with them being around."

Experts say it is best to admire wildlife from a distance. Don’t get too close or try to feed them because it could result in a bad ending.