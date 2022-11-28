White House holiday decorations: First lady Jill Biden chooses 'We The People' theme for 2022 decor

The holiday season is in full swing at the White House where first lady Jill Biden has chosen 'We The People' as the theme for the executive mansion's 2022 decorations.

"The soul of our nation is, and always has been, 'We the People,'" she said in prepared remarks released ahead of the official unveiling. "And that is what inspired this year's White House holiday decoration."

Drawing inspiration from America's founding documents, this year's displays feature a gingerbread White House and a sugar cookie replica of Philadelphia's Independence Hall - where the Constitution and Declaration of Independence were signed.

"The values that unite us can be found all around you, a belief in possibility, optimism and unity," Biden continued in her remarks. "Room by room, we represent what brings us together during the holidays and throughout the year."

A new addition to this year's White House collection - a menorah constructed using wood that was removed circa 1950 during a Truman-era renovation.

Elsewhere in the nation's capital, the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree arrived prior to Thanksgiving outside the Capitol complex. The National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse in President’s Park will be on display through the holidays.

East Wing – Honor & Remembrance

The bells that adorn the East Entrance of the White House symbolize the unifying and healing power of music, welcoming guests with melody and song.

Holiday greenery and red cardinals line the columns and beams of the East Wing Lobby. Many people believe that red cardinals signify the presence of lost loved ones. The idea of We the People recognizes the profound impact of those who came before us.

Gold Star Trees

The first Christmas trees featured on the White House tour are adorned with mirrored Gold Star ornaments that are inscribed with the names of fallen service members. The Gold Star trees honor the heroic men and women of our Nation’s military who have laid down their lives for our country, those who are Missing in Action, and the families who carry on their legacies.

East Colonnade

Winter trees, handmade woodland animals, and glowing lanterns line the journey down the East Colonnade, evoking the feelings of peace and tranquility after the first snowfall.

Library – Words & Stories

The Library celebrates how the stories we share bring us closer to the people we love, the world around us, and our unfolding history. With décor inspired by literature, history, and education, the Library honors how lines on a page can ignite our imaginations, spur spirited dialogue, and remind us of the connections that transcend culture, distance, and even time.

On display in the Library is a copy of the Declaration of Independence, printed circa 1845. This engraving was donated to the White House in 1985.

Vermeil Room – Kindness & Gratitude

The décor of the Vermeil Room (French for gilded silver) represents the different ways we show appreciation for each other and give back to our communities. The smallest acts of kindness really matter.

The Vermeil Room is decked with presents wrapped in playful patterns of paper, spools of ribbon, and homemade gifts waiting to be discovered on a neighbor’s porch. Illustrations of the Biden family’s pets—Commander and Willow—make a surprise appearance in the Vermeil Room, reminding us of the gift of unconditional love. Boxes from Operation Gratitude, a non-profit organization that delivers care packages to deployed troops, first responders, and military families, are incorporated into the room’s displays, signifying the joy and meaning that come from giving back to those who serve others.

China Room – Food & Traditions

The design elements of the China Room are meant to remind us of family traditions passed down through generations, overflowing kitchens that smell like familiar recipes, and crowded dining room tables filled with laughter. Wrapping the branches of the room’s Christmas trees and mantels are garlands of wooden spoons, measuring cups, rolling pins, and cookies that are reminiscent of baking treats in your grandma’s kitchen. Throughout the room are well-worn recipe cards, contributed by the volunteers from across the country who helped decorate the White House for the holidays.

The China Room, which was formalized by First Lady Edith Wilson in 1917, houses tableware used by past presidential families. Each set reflects the presidents and first ladies who selected their designs and recalls the State Dinners and celebratory meals that have brought together world leaders and diplomats.

East Room – Nature & Recreation

From the Everglades to the Rocky Mountains, from the Painted Desert to the Great Lakes, our country is home to breathtaking natural wonders—and they belong to us all. The East Room décor reflects the communion we find in nature. Groupings of snowy trees fill the corners of the room, with children ready to play outside. As part of the fireplace mantel displays, visitors see four iconic National Parks from around our country represented: The Grand Canyon, Yellowstone National Park, the Great Smoky Mountains, and Shenandoah National Park.

As the largest room in the White House, the East Room has hosted public receptions, ceremonies, bill signings, and other memorable occasions. It also features a portrait of President Theodore Roosevelt, who helped establish 150 national forests, 51 federal bird reserves, four national game preserves, five national parks, and 18 national monuments on over 230 million acres of public lands.

The Neapolitan crèche, with over 40 figurines, most dating back to the eighteenth century, is displayed here as it has been during every holiday season since 1967.

Green Room – Sounds & Songs

Music is woven into the harmony and history of our country. The healing and unifying power of music brings us together in common movement and melody. Inspired by the choral masterpieces and familiar carols that have defined the holidays for generations, the décor features sleigh bells, hand bells, and jingle bells to signal the sounds and songs of the season.

Blue Room – Unity & Hope

In the Blue Room, renderings of the official birds from all 57 states, territories, and the District of Columbia adorn the Official White House Christmas Tree, illustrating the beauty and strength that comes from unity. The individual tree trimmings shine on their own, but woven together, this unified collection transforms a humble fir into a stunning symbol of We the People.

The centerpiece of the holiday season, an 18.5 foot Concolor Fir from Auburn, Pennsylvania, stands floor to ceiling and fills the oval room. Every year, the room’s chandelier is removed to accommodate the Christmas tree’s full height. This year’s tree was presented by the Shealer Family of Evergreen Acres Christmas Tree Farm, the 2022 Grand Champion Grower in the National Christmas Tree Association’s annual contest.

Red Room – Faith & Light

In times of both grief and joy, faith can light the way forward. In the Red Room, towers of candles and glowing stained-glass windows reflect the comfort, peace, and strength we find in faith. It’s often in quiet, candlelit rooms when we can see most clearly and feel most connected to ourselves and the world around us.

A Red Room tradition since 1975, fresh cranberries are part of the room’s holiday display. Also featured this year are orchids, one of the First Lady’s favorite flowers.

State Dining Room – We the Children

Embodied in the idea of We the People is the promise of the next generation. In the State Dining Room, the décor celebrates the childlike wonder that makes the holiday season a favorite time of year for so many. The ornaments on the Christmas trees were crafted as self-portraits by the students of the 2021 Teachers of the Year from across the country, ensuring that children see themselves in this year’s holiday display.

Hanging from the fireplace mantel are the traditional Biden family stockings for Santa to fill on Christmas Eve, always with an orange in the toe (a tradition from the First Lady’s grandmother).

2022 Gingerbread White House

A favorite of children of all ages is the official 2022 Gingerbread White House, placed in its honored position on the eagle pier table in the State Dining Room. Inspired by this year’s theme of We the People, the display also includes a sugar cookie replica of Independence Hall in Philadelphia, the birthplace of the United States. Both the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution were signed at Independence Hall.

The White House Menorah

A new addition to the White House collection is a menorah created by the Executive Residence Carpentry Shop. The menorah was constructed using wood that was removed circa 1950 during a Truman-era renovation, and is located in the Cross Hall.

The Grand Foyer and Cross Hall – A Celebration of We the People

In the Grand Foyer and Cross Hall of the White House, metal ribbons are inscribed with the names of all the 57 states, territories, and the District of Columbia, and mark the year each entered the Union. Mirrored ornaments and reflective surfaces ensure that visitors can see themselves in the décor, noting that the strength of our country—the Soul of our Nation—comes from We the People.