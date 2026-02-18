Man shot to death at Potomac senior living facility was millionaire philanthropist from Maine: report

The Brief An 87-year-old man was found shot to death at a senior living facility in Potomac over the weekend. The victim has been identified as 87-year-old Robert Fuller, Jr., reportedly a millionaire philanthropist from Maine. His death is being investigated as a homicide. At this time, no suspect information is available and no arrests have been made.



An 87-year-old man who was shot to death at a senior living facility in Potomac was a millionaire philanthropist, FOX News reports.

What we know:

Montgomery County police responded to the Cogir Potomac Senior Living facility in the 10800 block of Potomac Tennis Lane just after 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 14.

When officers arrived, they found the elderly victim unresponsive inside one of the residences. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 87-year-old Robert Fuller, Jr. Police say he suffered trauma to the head, and that "after processing the scene, homicide detectives confirmed that Fuller had been shot."

His death is being investigated as a homicide. At this time, no suspect information is available and no arrests have been made.

Who is Robert Fuller, Jr.?:

According to FOX News, Fuller was a retired Navy reserve officer and attorney from Augusta, Maine, where he was known to be a major philanthropist.

They report that according to the Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce, Fuller donated more than $1.6 million to update the athletic complex of Cony High School in Augusta after the project stalled due to financial challenges the city faced during COVID-19. The complex was later named for Fuller.

FOX News also reports that Fuller was also a charitable contributor to the MaineGeneral Medical Center , Kennebec Historical Society, Cony High School, Kennebec Valley YMCA, Old Fort Western, which is a historic landmark in Augusta, as well as a local library.

What they're saying:

Fuller was a native of Augusta, Maine. The city released a statement on his passing Wednesday. You can read it in full below.

"The city of Augusta is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Robert Fuller Jr., a longtime supporter, advocate, and friend of our community.

Mr. Fuller cared deeply about Augusta and demonstrated that commitment through his generous support of numerous projects and organizations that strengthen the fabric of our city. His contributions to Cony High School’s Fuller Field, Lithgow Public Library, and many other community initiatives will have a lasting impact for generations to come.

More than his philanthropy, Mr. Fuller believed in Augusta, in its people, its future, and its potential. He supported projects not simply as investments, but as acts of community stewardship.

On behalf of the City Council, City staff, and the residents of Augusta, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Fuller’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."