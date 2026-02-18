article

The Brief Snow from late January storms is finally melting across DC, Philadelphia and New York City. Residents say weeks-old dog waste buried under snow is now covering sidewalks. Experts warn pet waste is more than a nuisance — it’s a potential health and environmental hazard.



As snow from late January storms finally melts across the Northeast, people living in Washington, Philadelphia and New York are confronting what had been buried underneath for weeks: dog poop left behind on sidewalks and streets.

Across neighborhood forums and Reddit threads, residents are posting photos and complaints about sidewalks littered with pet waste that had been buried beneath snow for weeks.

But this isn’t just about aesthetics.

Why it’s more than just a mess

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, pet waste is considered an environmental pollutant. When left on the ground, rain or melting snow can wash bacteria and parasites into storm drains and waterways.

Dog feces can contain harmful organisms including E. coli, salmonella and parasites such as roundworms and hookworms. These contaminants can pose risks to humans — especially children — and other animals.

In Washington, D.C., the District Department of Energy and Environment notes that pet waste contributes to water pollution when not properly disposed of, as stormwater systems in many cities flow untreated into rivers.

In other words: once the snow melts, that waste doesn’t just disappear.

What residents are saying

In Washington, D.C., neighborhood forums have filled with posts criticizing dog owners for failing to clean up during snowstorms.

Similar complaints have surfaced in Philadelphia, including posts about areas like Manayunk and other high-foot-traffic neighborhoods. New York residents have voiced the same frustrations after recent storms.

Many of the posts echo the same question: "Did people assume the snow would simply take care of it?"

Who is responsible?

In all three cities, pet owners are legally required to clean up after their animals.

Municipal sanitation departments are generally responsible for street cleaning, but they are not tasked with individually removing pet waste left on sidewalks. Enforcement typically falls to animal control or local authorities when violations are reported.

In short: the responsibility falls on dog owners — not the city.

Why does this happen after snowstorms?

Experts say snow creates a behavioral loophole.

During heavy snowfall, some pet owners may assume waste will remain buried or that cleanup can wait. Others may struggle to locate waste under deep snow or icy conditions.

But when temperatures rise — like they have in mid-February — the result can be weeks’ worth of accumulated waste suddenly visible at once.

The freeze-thaw cycle also prevents natural decomposition, meaning what was left behind in early February may look nearly unchanged once the snow melts.

The health and environmental impact

Beyond being unpleasant, concentrated pet waste can:

Contaminate runoff that enters rivers and streams

Contribute to bacteria levels that affect water quality

Create unsanitary walking conditions in dense urban areas

Environmental agencies consistently warn that pet waste should be bagged and disposed of in trash bins — not left on sidewalks, in parks or near storm drains.

What you can do:

Experts recommend:

Always carrying extra waste bags during winter walks

Fully removing waste, even in snow or icy conditions

Disposing of bagged waste in trash receptacles — not storm drains

Reporting chronic problem areas to local sanitation or animal control

As winter loosens its grip across the Northeast, cities are once again confronting a familiar seasonal issue.

The snow may be gone, but the responsibility isn’t.