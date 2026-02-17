DC plane crash caused by improper training, safety measures: NTSB report

The Brief The National Transportation Safety Board has released its final report on the fatal DC plane crash outside Reagan National Airport on Jan. 29, 2025. The report found that heavy airport traffic, combined with improper training and safety precautions, ultimately led to the collision. All 67 people aboard the two aircraft died in the crash.



Just over a year after 67 people were killed in a plane crash near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released its final report on what caused the fatal crash.

DC plane crash final report

The backstory:

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Jan. 29, 2025, when American Airlines flight 5342, operated by PSA Airlines, collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near DCA. The collision sent both aircraft plummeting into the Potomic River. There were no survivors.

What we know:

The NTSB released its final report on the fatal crash on Tuesday.

Ultimately, the NTSB found that the crash was caused by the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) placement of a helicopter route so close to the runway approach at DCA, combined with heavy airport traffic and inadequate safety systems and training.

According to the report, air traffic control at DCA was hindered by what it called an "unsustainable" traffic load "which regularly strained the DCA air traffic control tower workforce and degraded safety over time." The NTSB said that air traffic controllers were overreliant on judging aircraft separation by eye.

The report also said the crew aboard the Army helicopter were not aware of the limitations of the aircraft's instruments, which led to the crew flying above the allowed altitude, leading to the collision.

The NTSB also reported that the FAA failed to act on several of the board's previous safety recommendations, "which should have led to several organizational and operational changes based on previously identified risks that were known to management."

Safety updates at DCA

What's New:

The NTSB issued dozens of new recommendations to the FAA, Army, Department of Transportation, and other agencies, including better air traffic controller training, new risk assessment tools, improved collision alert systems, and stricter oversight of helicopter routes near airports.

Since the crash, the FAA has reduced hourly arrival rates at DCA, restricted helicopters near Reagan's airspace and now requires helicopters to broadcast their location. The administration has also increased staffing at DCA's air traffic control tower.

Virginia lawmakers tell FOX 5 though that they are frustrated that the Rotocraft Operations Transparency And Technology Oversight Reform (ROTOR) Act appears stalled in Congress. The bill requires aircraft be equipped with technology that transmits their positions to others operating in the same airspace.

DC plane crash victims

Why you should care:

All 64 people on board the American Airlines plane, and all three crew members on board the Army Black Hawk helicopter were killed in the crash.

They are:

Everly Livingston

Alydia Livingston

Donna Livingston

Peter Livingston

Franco Aparicio

Luciano Aparicio

Edward Zhou, and his parents Kaiyan and Joe

Cory Haynos, and his parents Stephanie and Roger

Brielle Beyer and her mom Justyna

Spencer Lane

Christine Lane

Jinna Han

Jin Han

Olivia Ter and her mom Oleysa

Jesse Pitcher

Tommy Clagget

Mikey Stovall

Jon Boyd

Steve Johnson

Charles McDaniel

Alex Huffman

Andrew Eaves

Vikesh Patel

Elizabeth Keys

Sarah Best

Casey Crafton

Sean Kay and his mother Yulia

Asra Hussain

Evgenia Shishkova

Vadim Naumov

Inna Volyanskaya

Ryan O'Hara

Kiah Duggins

Ian Epstein

Tim Lilley

Jonathan Campos

Wendy Shaffer

Full NTSB report

Dig deeper:

The NTSB's brief on the investigation can be found on the board's website here. The full final report can be found here.