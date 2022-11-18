US Capitol Christmas Tree arrival marks beginning of holiday season in DC

The Christmas season has officially arrived at the U.S. Capitol! The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree pulled in bright and early Friday morning.

This year’s tree, affectionately called 'Ruby,' is a 78-foot tall Red Spruce that was harvested from the Pisgah National Forest in North Carolina.

The tree and crew left North Caroline in early November and made over a dozen stops along the way to celebrate the journey with members of the community. At each stop, well-wishers were able to sign a banner on the tree and learn more about the nation’s national forests.

The tree will be put into position in front of the U.S. Capitol. The official tree lighting will take on the Capitol's West Lawn on November 30.