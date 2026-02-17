Former Virginia officer who killed teen now charged with stealing drugs from evidence locker

The Brief Former Purcellville officer Timothy Hood, who fatally shot a 17-year-old in 2014, has been indicted in West Virginia on 50 felony counts of stealing drugs from a police evidence locker. Prosecutors allege Hood stole fentanyl, oxycodone, cocaine, methamphetamine and other drugs from Ranson Police Headquarters; he has pleaded not guilty and is on electronic monitoring. Ranson’s new police chief says the department is reviewing policies and oversight, and Hood was terminated within days of the chief taking office.



A former Purcellville police officer who shot and killed a 17-year-old in May 2014 has now been indicted in West Virginia for stealing drugs from an evidence locker while serving as a police officer.

What we know:

Timothy Hood shot and killed 17-year-old Christian Sierra, who was battling depression, in May 2014. He was cleared of criminal wrongdoing, but a jury awarded the Sierra family more than $3 million in a civil case.

Hood was fired from the Purcellville Police Department, then worked as a police officer in Haymarket before joining the force in Ranson, West Virginia, in 2021.

On January 21, he was indicted on 50 separate felony counts of stealing drugs from Ranson Police Headquarters. Hood is accused of stealing drugs from police custody, including fentanyl, oxycodone, MDMA, cocaine and methamphetamine. According to the indictment, prosecutors claim he stole the drugs sometime before April 10, 2025.

Hood pleaded not guilty and has been released on electronic monitoring.

Dig deeper:

Ranson’s new police chief, Jeff Cisar, took office just three days before Hood was indicted, part of what officials describe as a fresh start for the department.

The chief and mayor issued a joint statement.

"As part of our response, our Police Department has undertaken, and continues to undertake, a review of policies, supervision, and procedures and has implemented additional measures to strengthen oversight and accountability. Under the leadership of Chief Jeff Cisar, this work is continuing and being strengthened."

Hood was terminated within 72 hours of Chief Cisar taking office.