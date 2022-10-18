National Christmas Tree to be lit for 100th year

The National Christmas Tree in downtown D.C. will be lit for the 100th year on Nov. 30, featuring musical performances and 58 other trees decorated by various states, territories, and schools.

Tickets will be offered through a free lottery that opens on Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. and closes on Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be awarded to successful contestants on Nov. 8.

The National Christmas Tree lighting began in 1923 under President Calvin Coolidge, who wanted to celebrate the city of Washington during the holiday season. The event had over 20,000 spectators during its first lighting and has subsequently seen millions of visitors since.

(Original Caption) 12/24/1927-Washington, DC- Photo shows the President and Mrs. Calvin Coolidge (Mrs. Grace Coolidge), standing in front of the national Christmas tree, lit by the President, officially starting the Christmas holidays in the nation.

Every year the tree features different designs, ornaments and toppers. Last year, Biden’s first tree in office was a white fir with traditional gold and red ornaments.

US singer Gabriella Wilson, aka H.E.R., (R) and US singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton perform during the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at the Ellipse near the White House, on December 2, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski Expand

The public can visit the tree this year from Dec. 2 to Jan. 1 in President’s Park facing the White House.