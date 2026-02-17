Potomac River Sewage Spill: DC Water targets mid‑March repair; Trump, Moore clash over response

DC Water says it is targeting mid-March to repair the collapsed pipe that sent sewage into the Potomac River outside Washington, D.C., last month.

The 72 inch Potomac Interceptor ruptured in Montgomery County, Maryland on Jan. 19, releasing millions of gallons of wastewater. The agency says the repair effort has been complicated by what crews found underground.

What we know:

A video inspection in early February revealed a large rock dam about 30 feet from the break, forcing crews to excavate and remove the obstruction before they can fully address the collapse.

In a new timeline released Tuesday, DC Water said crews are installing a bulkhead and bypass chamber and working to remove the rock dam. The utility expects to repair the collapsed section and restore flow by mid-March.

Once repairs are complete, DC Water will begin environmental restoration, including work on the drainage channel, the C&O Canal and the Potomac River shoreline out to Swainson Island.

The utility also outlined a major capital improvement program for the Potomac Interceptor, a long-term effort totaling $350 million over the next five years and more than $600 million over the next decade. Four major rehabilitation projects are planned, each involving thousands of feet of pipe.

What's next:

DC Water says it is committed to restoring all impacted areas and is coordinating with the National Park Service, the Maryland Department of the Environment and other agencies to determine the full scope of cleanup. An environmental consultant has already completed site walks and drafted a restoration plan.

Officials say they hope to begin cleanup as soon as the repair phase ends to minimize impacts on high use areas before warmer weather arrives.

President Donald Trump on Monday criticized Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, accusing him of a slow response to the January pipe rupture. Trump directed his remarks at Moore even though the damaged pipe falls under the jurisdiction of DC Water and the federal government.