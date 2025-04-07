Which active NHL players are closest to Alex Ovechkin in career goals?

Alex Ovechkin has achieved what many thought impossible: the "Great 8" broke Wayne Gretzky’s longstanding NHL goals record on Sunday, scoring the 895th goal of his career.

Ovechkin’s record unmatched among active NHL players

Gretzky set the record in March 1994, holding it for over 31 years. Ovechkin’s milestone solidifies his legacy, though the question remains -- how long will he reign as the NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer?

Here's a look at the NHL’s all-time goals leaderboard:

1.Alex Ovechkin | 895

2.Wayne Gretzky | 894

3.Gordie Howe | 801

4.Jaromir Jagr | 766

5.Brett Hull | 741

6.Marcel Dionne | 731

7.Phil Esposito | 717

8.Mike Gartner | 708

9.Mark Messier | 694

10.Steve Yzerman | 692

Among the top 10 NHL players with the most career goals, Alex Ovechkin stands as the only active player in the league.

Crosby, Stamkos, and Malkin trail far behind

What we know:

Sidney Crosby, Ovechkin’s longtime rival, is the closest active player with 622 career goals, followed by Steven Stamkos with 579 goals and Evgeni Malkin with 513. All remain far from challenging Ovechkin’s remarkable milestone.

Meanwhile, at 53 years old, Jaromir Jagr continues to play professional hockey for HC Rytíři Kladno, a Czech team he owns. Jagr, whose 766 career NHL goals place him fourth on the all-time list, last appeared in the NHL during the 2017-18 season with the Calgary Flames at age 45.

