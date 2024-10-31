What's on the ballot in Maryland: Key races, question in 2024 election

The Brief Maryland voters’ ballots for the 2024 election include races that could help determine party control in Congress. All Marylanders will vote on Question 1, a ballot measure on reproductive rights that does not use the word "abortion." Some races that could affect the congressional balance of power are tighter than usual.



Maryland’s US Senate seat: Hogan vs Alsobrooks

In the national spotlight is the fact that Marylanders could possibly decide which political party will lead the U.S. Senate for the next four years.

The race for the seat vacated by Sen. Ben Cardin, who is retiring, is between former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, a Republican, and current Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, a Democrat.

READ MORE: Who is Larry Hogan? Everything to know about Maryland's Republican candidate for US Senate

This unusually competitive race has already drawn in at least $84.6 million dollars in combined contributions, according to a Washington Post report published Oct. 20. The most r ecent poll conducted , completed the third week of Oct., showed Alsobrooks with a lead of 12 points over Hogan.

Abortion is the top issue for the two candidates, who both say they are pro-choice. The two have also sparred on other matters – and faced criticism on ethical questions.

Hogan was criticized for potential conflicts of interest involving his real estate firm, according to an exclusive report by Time . Alsobrooks was accused of benefitting from tax credits she was not eligible for. Both maintain their innocence.

"If you're talking about raising taxes for everyone else, and [Alsobrooks] wants to raise the Social Security tax, but she's taken advantage of a tax break that was supposed to go to poor seniors. And she's not poor or a senior," said Hogan. "She's the chief tax collector and didn't pay her own taxes."

Hogan, who was a vocal critic of Trump when he was in the White House, has said he wouldn’t support Trump’s re-election – even has Trump endorsed Hogan.

"We didn’t ask for his endorsement," said Hogan to FOX 5’s Jim Lokay. "I’m not going to be a rubber stamp for anybody."

But on a call with donors on Wednesday, Hogan touted his endorsement from Trump, reports CNN.

"Donald Trump actually endorsed me," Hogan said in response to a donor asking about the perception that Trump and Hogan "hate each other."

Alsobrooks has been partially focused in her campaign on the idea of the 51st vote – and Democratic control of the Senate.

READ MORE: Who is Angela Alsobrooks? Everything to know about Maryland's Democratic candidate for US Senate

"This race is about defeating Donald Trump. It is about, in so doing, making sure that we are protecting our reproductive freedoms. It is about making sure that we have sensible gun laws that protect our children from gun violence. It's about protecting voting rights. It's about building an economy that works for all of our children," said Alsobrooks. "This race is also about preserving the 51st vote. That's why the Senate race is likewise so important to make sure that we are confirming Supreme Court justices who respect our freedoms, unlike these conservative judges."

Maryland Question 1: "Right to Reproductive Freedom" Constitutional Amendment

Maryland voters will decide if abortion rights should be put into the state constitution when they cast their ballots. But some – on both sides – are asking why the wording of the ballot question doesn’t ever mention the word "abortion" at all.

Ballot Question 1 states it would confirm an individual's right to "reproductive freedom" decisions and "pregnancy," but nowhere in its 59 words does it actually use the word abortion.

A screenshot from elections.maryland.gov’s PDF of the certification of Question 1 for the 2024 general election Maryland ballot.

The ballot language says that "the proposed amendment confirms an individual’s fundamental right to reproductive freedom, including but not limited to the ability to make and effectuate decisions to prevent, continue or end the individual’s pregnancy."

Maryland Secretary of State Susan Lee confirmed the wording before it was placed on the ballot. The state already has abortion rights protected in state law. Amending the state constitution to include this as a "Declaration of Rights" would supersede that and could possibly serve as another layer of protection, should the U.S. Supreme Court move to restrict abortion rights again after overturning Roe v. Wade.

Maryland 6th Congressional District

The race to succeed outgoing Rep. David Trone in the state's 6th Congressional District is turning out to be closer than expected.

April McClain Delaney, the Democratic nominee and former Commerce Department official, is facing Republican Neil Parrott, a former state lawmaker running for the seat for the third time. With Election Day approaching, concerns are mounting on the Democratic side.

"They're suggesting this race is going to be a lot closer than they hoped," Punchbowl News reporter Mica Soellner said during an appearance on The Final 5 with Jim Lokay.

The 6th District, which includes Allegany, Garrett, and Washington Counties in western Maryland, plus Frederick County and part of Montgomery County, has leaned Democratic in recent years but it's no stranger to competitive races.

Redistricting also made the district friendlier to GOP candidates, although the last elected Republican was former Congressman Roscoe Bartlett, who was defeated in a narrow re-election bid in 2012 by John Delaney. He vacated the seat in 2020 in favor of a short-lived bid for the Democratic presidential nomination.

In this race though, it's his marriage to the current Democratic nominee that some insiders told Soellner could be an Achilles' heel.

Citing "senior Democrats," Soellner said that "the biggest complaints I’ve heard are that she’s not putting enough money into her campaign and not out in the district very much. She’s running solely on name ID."

But McClain-Delaney was quick to respond to those criticisms, telling Maryland's Capital News Service, "I run my own race."

"Parrott is definitely more conservative than other Republicans in Congress," Soellner noted, adding that Parrott has secured major endorsements, including from the entire GOP House leadership. "[House Majority Leader] Steve Scalise will be out campaigning for him next week," she said, signaling that the Republican Party sees this as a potential pickup opportunity.

Delaney's campaign has focused heavily on abortion rights, a key issue for Democrats across the country. To that end, McClain-Delaney's campaign has rolled out ads assailing Parrott's past votes against strengthening spousal rape laws and pro-choice efforts, and citing her four daughters as her inspiration for getting into the race.

Meanwhile, Parrott is centering his message on the economy and inflation. He's also getting major support from the House Freedom Caucus and its new leader, Rep. Andy Harris, who is currently the sole Republican member of the Maryland congressional delegation.

Still, major political prognosticators signal the race may still be an uphill one for Republicans. The Cook Political Report and Larry Sabato's Crystal Ball have both rated the race as "likely Democratic," favoring McClain-Delaney.