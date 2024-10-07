Expand / Collapse search

Senate candidate Alsobrooks hit with $47K bill for improper tax claims in DC

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published  October 7, 2024 11:24pm EDT
Maryland Politics
Alsobrooks issued $47K bill for property tax underpayments in DC

U.S. Senate candidate Angela Alsobrooks just got a hefty bill for receiving property tax credits she was not qualified for.

According to a report by The Baltimore Sun, Washington, D.C. officials issued the $47,580 bill, which subtracts the actual amount she paid from the taxes and interest owed over the 15 years she owned a home in Northeast Washington.

A senior adviser to Alsobrooks said in a statement, "As soon as Angela was made aware of these tax credits, she took immediate action and is working to pay it back in full." 

CNN initially reported that Alsobrooks, a Democrat running for Maryland's open Senate seat against Republican former Gov. Larry Hogan, had inadvertently claimed property tax credits on a home she had rented out. The home had previously belonged to her grandmother. 

The homestead tax credit is meant for a homeowner's primary residence, but Alsobrooks allegedly continued to claim it despite renting out the property. Additionally, she received a senior citizen tax credit originally granted to her grandmother, which should have ceased when Alsobrooks took over ownership.

That mistake resulted in her receiving a credit on the former home while missing out on a larger credit for her new, higher-assessed home. She has since repaid about $3,000, her campaign says, to the county to address the underpayment.

