Fairfax County Fire mourns death of ‘unwaveringly dedicated’ 20-year veteran firefighter after brief illness

The Brief Fairfax County Firefighter Brandon Winfield died Thursday following a brief illness. Winfield served the department for 20 years. He was remembered as a mentor, friend and dedicated public servant.



The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department is mourning the loss of firefighter Brandon Winfield, a 20-year veteran described by colleagues as an exceptional mentor and friend.

A career of service

Winfield was hired in 2006 as a member of Recruit Class 121 and served the department for two decades. At the time of his death, he was assigned to Fire Station 37 in Kingstowne on C-Shift.

Over the course of his career, Winfield responded to countless emergencies and served residents across Fairfax County, building strong bonds within the department and the community.

Remembered by colleagues

In a statement, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said Winfield "lifted spirits wherever he went" and served with unwavering dedication.

Colleagues described him as someone who not only answered calls for help, but also took time to mentor younger firefighters and support his team.

His impact, the department said, will be felt for years to come.

A husband and father

The department extended condolences to Winfield’s wife, Rebecca, and their two young children, as well as extended family and friends.

Officials said their thoughts are with everyone whose life he touched during his 20 years of service.

What's next:

The department has not yet announced details regarding memorial services.