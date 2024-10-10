Expand / Collapse search

Maryland Senate Debate: Larry Hogan, Angela Alsobrooks tackle abortion, tax dispute

Published  October 10, 2024 7:57pm EDT
Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks debated this afternoon as the race for the open Senate seat heats up. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald was there during the debate and says both accused each other of lying.

OWINGS MILLS, Md - In the only debate for Maryland’s U.S. Senate seat, Democratic candidate Angela Alsobrooks and Republican candidate Larry Hogan faced off Thursday, in a race that could influence the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.

The debate, which aired on Maryland Public Television, touched on key issues but lacked major viral moments. 

Hogan had a brief stumble, initially stating he was running for governor before correcting himself. However, both candidates remained focused on the issues.

Abortion was the central topic of discussion. 

Hogan repeatedly asserted that Alsobrooks was misrepresenting his record, stating he supports abortion rights in the Senate. At one point, Hogan surprised Alsobrooks by questioning whether stories about her tax issues mattered to Maryland voters.

"It’s false! I was getting a little bit frustrated because I’m concerned people are being misled," Hogan said, defending his record. "I’ve got a pretty good record, and people oughta take a look at that."

Alsobrooks, the current Prince George’s County Executive, countered, saying, "Now they’re attacking me? They found a false issue to mislead the voters, and it was good to hear him say that’s what happened."

Democrats highlighted a recent "Time Magazine" story accusing Hogan of a conflict of interest, alleging that clients of Hogan’s development company received state business during his time as governor. 

Former Democratic Attorney General Brian Frosh went as far as to say he believes Hogan broke the law. The Hogan campaign has yet to comment on these claims.