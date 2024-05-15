article

Former Biden administration official April McClain-Delaney prevailed over a crowded field to win the Democratic primary in Maryland's 6th Congressional District.

The Associated Press called the race for Delaney at 10:21 p.m. She won 39.15% of the vote, with 13,544 votes, a plurality in a field with 15 other candidates, according to unofficial results from the Maryland Secretary of State's office. She will face Republican Neil Parrott in the general election in a race that is favored for Democrats.

"Thank you to everyone who came out to support me today. From Montgomery to Garrett County we will continue this journey to keep the seat blue!" Delaney said after the race was called.

Delaney previously served as deputy assistant secretary for communications in the U.S. Commerce Department. She is the wife of former Rep. John Delaney , D-Md., who represented the district for six years and ran for president as a Democrat in 2020. She is running to succeed Rep. David Trone, D-Md., who vacated the seat after three terms in Congress to run for U.S. Senate.

In an upset, Trone lost the Senate primary to Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, a newcomer to national politics who could be the first Black woman from Maryland ever elected to the U.S. Senate. Alsobrooks will face former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan in the general election.

Delaney won the primary for Trone's seat with backing from several high-profile Democrats, including former House Speaker and Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Reps. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., and Jamie Raskin, D-Md. She raised more money than any other candidate in the race and self-funded her campaign with a $1 million loan.

Before serving in the Biden administration, Delaney worked as a communications lawyer and an entrepreneur who focused for some 25 years on the regulation of communications satellites as well as safeguarding the digital privacy of children.

Delaney was born and raised in Idaho, where her father was a russet potato farmer.

