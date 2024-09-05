Police conduct search for Mamta Kafle Bhatt in Manassas Park

A large police presence is conducting searches Thursday in Manassas as part of the investigation into Mamta Kafle's disappearance.

Police confirmed to FOX 5 DC that they are searching for evidence in Blooms Crossing Community, the area surrounding

Manassas Christian School, Camp Carondelet and a portion of Blooms Park.

Police said in a statement that "no additional assistance is being requested or needed" and asked the community to "please be patient."

Manassas Christian School on W Carondelet Dr is less than a mile from the house of Mamta Kafle Bhatt, the 28-year-old mom who has been missing since July.

Mamta's 1-year-old daughter, Neema, is reportedly safe and in the care of her grandmother, who arrived from Nepal.

Mamta's husband, Naresh Bhatt, is currently in jail on charges of concealing her body, though no murder charges have been filed. FOX 5 obtained court documents showing photo evidence from the couple's home, including bloodstains.

Manassas Park Police shut down Signal Hill Park on Friday night to conduct an extensive search for Mamta's body.