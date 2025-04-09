Maryland man on Bahama vacation found dead: Family seeks answers

The Brief Dinari McAlmont, 23, was found dead in Bahamas hours after arriving at resort. The family suspects foul play, but Bahamian authorities have not classified the case as a homicide. An autopsy is underway as the family seeks justice and legal assistance.



A dream vacation ended in tragedy for a Bowie family when their 23-year-old son, Dinari McAlmont, was found dead on the shoreline of Paradise Island in the Bahamas, just hours after arriving at the Atlantis resort.

The McAlmont family has raised concerns over what they believe to be suspicious circumstances surrounding his death. However, Bahamian authorities have not yet classified the case as a homicide or confirmed whether foul play is suspected.

READ MORE: ‘A lot of pain’: Family devastated after Maryland man found dead in Bahamas

Maryland family devastated by son's death in Bahamas

According to the family, Dinari left their dinner table Friday night to explore the resort. Hours later, hotel staff approached the family inquiring about Dinari’s whereabouts. Concerned, his parents began searching and even created a missing person flier when his phone location stopped updating.

Before the search could yield answers, hotel staff returned with the devastating news that Dinari’s body had been discovered on the shoreline early Saturday morning, not far from where they were staying.

Questions remain as investigation unfolds

The family claims Dinari’s face appeared bruised and battered. His mother, Michelle McAlmont, spoke exclusively to FOX 5, expressing her heartbreak. "When I looked at the photo they showed me, my son was beaten," she said through tears. "I need justice for my baby. I need justice," she said tearfully.

In a statement, the Atlantis resort expressed its condolences: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of one of our guests. Our thoughts and condolences are with the guest's family and loved ones during this difficult time. This is an active police investigation, and we are fully cooperating."

An autopsy is underway as the investigation continues. The McAlmont family remains on the island, seeking legal assistance as they fight for answers.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Maryland family heartbroken, seeks answers after son's death in Bahamas