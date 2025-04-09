Police in Bahamas say Maryland man found dead on resort beach drowned

The Brief A 23-year-old from Bowie, Maryland, was found dead on a private resort beach in the Bahamas last week. Bahamian authorities announced on Wednesday that an autopsy revealed the man drowned to death. His family remains skeptical and believes foul play was involved, saying he appeared to have been beaten.



A Bowie family is searching for answers after their son died during a family vacation at a popular resort in the Bahamas. Now, Bahamian police are saying the man drowned to death but his family is deeply skeptical of the medical examiner’s findings.

The mother of 23-year-old Dinari McAlmont has been outspoken since her son was found dead — just 12 hours after the family arrived at the Atlantis Paradise Bahamas resort in Nassau.

What they're saying:

Speaking to Eyewitness News Bahamas, Michelle McAlmont said when she went to identify the remains of her child, his face was "traumatized" and he appeared beaten to death.

She said the same in an exclusive interview with FOX 5’s Shomari Stone Tuesday night , before the cause of death had been announced.

"When I looked at the photo they showed me, my son was beaten," she said through tears. "I need justice for my baby. I need justice."

READ MORE: Maryland man on Bahamas vacation found dead

Now, Dianari’s parents are outraged after hearing that police in the Bahamas are saying "foul play is not suspected at this time."

The Bahamian police said in a statement that "a post-mortem examination was performed, and the pathologist's findings revealed that the deceased died as a result of drowning."

Michelle McAlmont vehemently disagrees.

"There is foul play," she told FOX 5. "Because of all the bruises and you can see when somebody is abused and hit at, yes, and that is why I am saying that."

The backstory:

Dinari and his parents left their Bowie home on Friday, headed to the Bahamas for a family vacation. They arrived at the Atlantis Paradise Bahamas resort that evening and the family says Dinari decided to explore the resort around 8:45 p.m.

They say hours later, staff members inquired about Dinari’s whereabouts. Dinari’s parents looked, and said the location sharing service on his phone was inactive and the Bahamian police showed up.

"The police said that they were looking for him because, apparently, he had spat on some staff in a restaurant," Michelle McAlmont said.

READ MORE: Family devastated after Maryland man found dead in Bahamas

But she says she could not confirm that allegation. She and her husband searched the resort and made a missing person’s flier. They say police came back early Saturday morning, saying Dinari was dead, his remains found on the resort’s private beach.

FOX 5 reached out to the Atlantis Resort and they responded, saying, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of one of our guests.Our thoughts and condolences are with the guest's family and loved ones during this difficult time. This is an active police investigation and we are fully cooperating."

What's next:

The Bahamian police say they’re waiting for the forensic toxicology analysis and that the death investigation will continue.

Dinari's parents want police to release all the surveillance video that they believe may show what led up to their son’s death.

"I would expect nothing more than a full and thorough investigation," Michelle McAlmont said.

The McAlmont family says they have hired a lawyer who specializes in international relations.