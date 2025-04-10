Future school boundary changes cause concern among some MCPS parents

A brand-new high school is coming to a community in Maryland but which students and neighborhoods are moving into the new building once it's complete is the question that's raising concern.

What we know:

Crown High School in Gaithersburg isn't expected to open for another two years but right now, Montgomery County district leaders have to figure out who will attend this school. The property is in Gaithersburg but the city of Rockville is less than a mile away.

MCPS is hosting a number of meetings to gather information that they will use to create a boundary map and this is something parents and grandparents of future high schoolers are concerned about.

What they're saying:

"As a parent of two kids it's very important for me that the school boundaries don't change. We chose housing based on that, so it's imperative that the boundaries don't change," mom Maria Taylor said. "Education is important, so it's imperative that we keep the schools that we pre-selected."

Taylor says she bought a home in that specific neighborhood so that her children can attend Wooten, and with this new high school being built, that could change.

"I'm up the street, a walking distance from Crown, that's a big draw," said Charlene Abbey, a Montgomery County resident and grandparent. "So if they are going to put a school there, I want to know A, will be granddaughter be eligible to go there cause of where I live? And B, what kind of infrastructure is being built to support such a huge project with thousands of people coming in and out of the community everyday."

Dig deeper:

The school district hired Glo Analytics, a consultant firm that is charge of gathering data, that will help them draft the official boundary maps to include crown high.

Based on the current boundary map, Crown High School is currently surrounded by Quince Orchard, Gaithersburg, Wooten and Richard Montgomery High Schools.

The district says they are also experiencing overcrowding at some schools and this information will help them alleviate some of their challenges.

At the moment, there isn't a boundary map. This is still in the early stages but the district wants to make sure families are part of this conversation.

"We are working with the district to figure out — this is where your students are living and this is where your population is growing too," Rebecca Laoch. "How can we draw those boundaries in a way that make sense based on the district's long-term plans for equitable access to those programs."

What's next:

The district is considering grandfathering students who are already at their home school prior to the new boundary map but that final decision is up to the board.

The district plans to have maps available at their upcoming May and June meetings. Crown High School is expected to open in the fall of 2027.