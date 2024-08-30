Expand / Collapse search

Search for Mamta Kafle Bhatt: police shut down Virginia park to look for her body

Updated  August 30, 2024 5:45pm EDT
Prince William County
Manassas Park Police have confirmed with FOX 5 that they have shut down Signal Hill Park on Signal View Drive in Manassas Park to search for missing mom Mamta Kafle Bhatt's body

Earlier this week, Manassas Park Chief Mario Lugo described the search for Mamta as "promising" after new leads and tips emerged in the investigation.

New photo evidence released in Mamta Kafle Bhatt's disappearance

New photo evidence in Naresh Bhatt's court documents shows what appears to be blood stains from the Manassas Park home.

The 28-year-old nurse was last seen at the UVA Health Prince William Medical Center on July 31. 

Her husband, Naresh Bhatt, claims that was the last day he saw her, but he didn't report her missing to police until Aug. 5. 

Naresh Bhatt is now in jail on a felony charge of concealing a dead body in connection with his wife’s disappearance.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates. 

