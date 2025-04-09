Spotsylvania County mass shooting: 4 teenage suspects charged

Authorities have charged four teenage suspects involved in a mass shooting in a Fredericksburg neighborhood that left three people dead and at least three others injured.

4 suspects charged for Spotsylvania County mass shooting

What we know:

According to authorities, two of the suspects are 16-years-old, one a 17-year-old, and another is 18-year-old Jeremiah Upson. Two of the suspects are Spotsylvania County residents, and two are Caroline County residents.

The names and mugshots of the other suspects have not been released at this time.

Upson Jeremiah Rashaud, an 18-year-old suspect, was arrested in the Spotsylvania County shooting.

Authorities say one of the 16-year-old suspects is currently at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

The four suspects were charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony unlawful assembly.

Three of the suspects are being held without bond.

Authorities believe the violent incident was the result of an illegal gun sale robbery.

Spotsylvania County shooting

The backstory:

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Department reported receiving multiple calls about gunfire around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 8. Responding officers discovered three victims dead at the scene, while three others were rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Investigators are still working to determine the ages of the victims and the motive behind the attack.

WATCH THE VIDEO: New video shows men with guns following deadly mass shooting in Spotsylvania County

Witnesses described a terrifying scene. One resident shared a video showing two individuals holding what appeared to be long guns, walking down the middle of the street moments before gunfire erupted.

A witness who lives in the neighborhood spoke with FOX 5. "I was coming down the hill I was looking forward and then I saw about three or four individuals, and I heard it and I saw bullets going everywhere, they were kind of going at each other," she said. "Then I saw some run off down the road and after a little bit they started walking back holding their big guns, and they started walking up the hill, then the cut off behind the townhouses and that's when the first officer arrived on scene."

"In connection with the Olde Greenwich incident, all suspects are in custody and there is no threat to public safety. A formal press release is forthcoming," the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday.