Freeze Warning issued for DC area

A freeze warning is in effect for the D.C. area early Wednesday.

What time does the freeze warning start?

Timeline:

Sub-freezing temperatures in the 20s and 30s are expected from 2 a.m. until 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Why you should care:

Frost and freeze conditions could affect any outdoor plants and crops, as well as potentially damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Any sensitive plants and vegetation should be brought inside or protected from the cold.