VP Kamala Harris expected to speak Wednesday following election loss to Donald Trump

Updated  November 6, 2024 9:14am EST
WASHINGTON - Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to speak sometime Wednesday following her presidential election loss to Donald Trump.

The Associated Press called the election early Wednesday morning after former President Trump won the key state of Wisconsin. Both Harris and Trump made Wisconsin a central focus of their campaigns.

Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.

As Trump racked up more electoral votes Tuesday, Cedric Richmond, Kamala Harris’ campaign co-chair, addressed her rally at Howard University.

"We still have votes to count. We still have states that have not been called yet. We will continue overnight to fight to make sure that every vote is counted. That every voice has spoken," Richmond said.

"So, you won't hear from the vice president tonight, but you will hear from her tomorrow. She will be back here tomorrow, to addresses not only the HU family, not only to address her supporters, but to address the nation."

Kamala Harris wins Maryland and DC

The Howard University crowd celebrates Harris' win over Donald Trump in Maryland and DC.