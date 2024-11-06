VP Kamala Harris expected to speak Wednesday following election loss to Donald Trump

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to speak sometime Wednesday following her presidential election loss to Donald Trump.

The Associated Press called the election early Wednesday morning after former President Trump won the key state of Wisconsin. Both Harris and Trump made Wisconsin a central focus of their campaigns.

Full Speech: Trump speaks at election night watch party

2024 election LIVE updates: Trump wins the White House in political comeback

As Trump racked up more electoral votes Tuesday, Cedric Richmond, Kamala Harris’ campaign co-chair, addressed her rally at Howard University.

"We still have votes to count. We still have states that have not been called yet. We will continue overnight to fight to make sure that every vote is counted. That every voice has spoken," Richmond said.

"So, you won't hear from the vice president tonight, but you will hear from her tomorrow. She will be back here tomorrow, to addresses not only the HU family, not only to address her supporters, but to address the nation."

READ MORE: Donald Trump defeats Kamala Harris to win 2024 presidential election