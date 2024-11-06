LIVE: Trump to speak; projected winner of 2024 presidential election

Former president Donald Trump is expected to speak live from his election night watch party in West Palm Beach, Florida, as Fox News has called the presidential election for Trump.

Fox News called the presidential election for Trump at 1:46 a.m. Eastern after several key swing states were called for Trump; North Carolina, Georgia and Pennsylvania have all been called by Fox News. AP has called North Carolina and Georgia for the former president, and just made the race call for Pennsylvania for Trump shortly before 2:30 a.m. ET.

With Pennsylvania’s 19 electoral votes, Trump is three electoral votes away from the needed 270 to win the presidential election.

One other source of election race calls, Decision Desk HQ, has called the national presidential election for Trump.

Stream the remarks live in the player above.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates.